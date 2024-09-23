Largent resigns from Whitman County board

Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent is resigning after 18 years of service.

The longtime public servant announced his resignation during the commission’s Monday morning meeting. Largent will leave the elected position in January. The process to fill his seat will begin early next year.

Largent, 65, was elected to the commission in 2006. He’s tied with Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter for being the longest-serving county commissioner in Washington.

He started his career in politics working as a Senate aid for the Washington State Legislature during the 1999 and 2000 sessions.

Along with serving on the commission, Largent is actively involved in the Whitman County Association of Wheat Growers, he’s a member of the Farm Bureau and he serves on the Snake River Salmon Recovery board.

In 2021, he also served as president for the Washington State Association of Counties.

Largent said the main reason he chose to resign was because he felt in his heart it was time.

“To be quite honest,” he said, “I was starting to lose some of the fire in the belly that you need for a position like this. Once you recognize that, it’s time to move on.”

Leaving the position will free up time for him to spend on the farm. The lifelong Whitman County resident runs his family farm near Colfax and Dusty. He may also get involved in ministry work, which is something he’s always wanted to do.

One of the biggest challenges of the job was dealing with finances. Early on, he said some of the county’s financial statements were not auditable.