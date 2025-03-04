Whitman County Public Works is now estimating damages to rural road systems at nearly $1 million.
Flooding and mudslides damaged many of the county’s rural roadways Feb. 23. The Whitman County Commissioners responded by declaring a state of emergency last week to accelerate repairs. Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey provided an update on the situation during the board’s meeting Monday.
Storey said the storm isolated several Whitman County residents after roads were closed. He reported that crews finished critical repairs this weekend, allowing the last of residents who had been cut off by the flooding to once again begin to travel.
While crucial roads were fixed, Storey said several still remain closed. He said it will take months to completely repair Whitman County’s road system.
The brunt of damage was taken at Steptoe Canyon Road between Colton and the Snake River. Storey said two bridges located in the area were damaged. County officials determined the spans weren’t destroyed, but are in need of significant repairs. He said the road will remain closed after crews began work on the bridges Monday.
The county remains under an emergency declaration. The storm brought an influx of dirt that county officials are requesting people take off their hands. Anyone interested in fill dirt can contact the Whitman County Public Works Department by calling (509) 397-6206.