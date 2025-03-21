Sections
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant

Lewiston Tribune
KENDRICK — The Latah County Library District received a $10,000 grant to help fund automatic doors at its new Kendrick branch.

The doors will help the branch be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a LCLD news release. The grant comes from the American Library Association.

The LCLD is looking for community feedback to learn what community members want to see from their local library, including any accessibility issues at the branches that the LCLD can resolve.

The public can contact Director April Hernandez at director@latahlibrary.org, or visit latahlibrary.org for more information.

