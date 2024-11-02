A local board was charged to distribute the funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. The Latah County local board made up of representatives from the United Way, a county official representative, a representative of church organizations, a recovery advocate, affordable housing advocate, and a homeless or formerly homeless advocate.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

The deadline to apply for funds has already passed. It was Sept. 9.