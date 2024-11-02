Sections
Local News
November 2, 2024

Latah County received $11K in federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Latah County received $11,441 in federal funds earlier this fall from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Latah County was selected as part of Phase 41, to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board was charged to distribute the funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. The Latah County local board made up of representatives from the United Way, a county official representative, a representative of church organizations, a recovery advocate, affordable housing advocate, and a homeless or formerly homeless advocate.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

The deadline to apply for funds has already passed. It was Sept. 9.

