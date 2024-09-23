Late-1800s photos capture unique look at American mining

Carleton E. Watkins is widely regarded as one of the foremost pioneers of American landscape photography, best known for his large-plate images that captured the scale and beauty of the American West. His iconic photographs of places like Yosemite Valley helped to promote the early conservation movement, influencing the establishment of national parks.

Watkins’ lesser-known commercial work filled an important role in his portfolio, too, namely helping provide for his family. One such assignment took Watkins to Butte, Mont., in 1890, and nearly 100 years later those photographs ended up in the University of Idaho Library’s Special Collections and Archives.

A group of prominent businessmen with stakes in the Anaconda Mining Company hired Watkins to develop photographic evidence of the immense productive capacity of copper mines in their holdings. At the time, European copper mining posed a major threat to the prosperity of American interests. If Anaconda’s owners could demonstrate to their counterparts that there was enough copper in the Butte Mining District to flood the market, the rivals might be able to compromise on production limits. Watkins spent three months in west-central Montana, applying his considerable skills to scenes that could scarcely be more different than his landscapes of Half Dome or El Capitan.

The mining photographs commissioned by Anaconda Mining Co, along with Watkins’ other commercial images, provide invaluable documentation of industrial practices, worker safety and environmental change of the period. Watkins managed to capture remarkable photos of the underground mines, using a combination of electric and flash lighting to illuminate the dark, claustrophobic spaces.

Though the photos that include workers were necessarily staged, they provide an invaluable glimpse into the realities of thousands of miners who contributed their labor, and sometimes their lives, to America’s industrial growth.