Lawmakers consider a new WWAMI bill

BOISE — A committee on Wednesday introduced an “alternative” to a previous bill that would have completely withdrawn Idaho from its 53-year partnership with the University of Washington and other western states for medical education.

Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, presented a new bill to the House Education Committee that would eliminate at least 10 Idaho seats from WWAMI — which stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho — and move to add seats in another medical school program.

“I think there’s a lot of discussions that we’re going to have in the coming days about these proposals moving forward, and which one makes the most sense for Idaho,” Manwaring said.

Manwaring’s previous proposal, HB 176, would have withdrawn Idaho from WWAMI completely, starting in the 2027-28 academic year.

The University of Washington School of Medicine currently has 40 seats for Idaho students, who complete their first two years of instruction at the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. WWAMI students may then complete their clinical rotations in Idaho or other participating states.

The state spends around $7.8 million on the WWAMI program to support Idaho students.

Under the new proposal, Idaho would support 10 fewer seats through WWAMI and instead support 10 seats “at a medical education other than” WWAMI. The new program would increase 10 students per year until it reaches 30, under the bill.

Manwaring and UI have highlighted the University of Utah as the likely new medical education program. There are currently 10 seats reserved for Idaho students at Utah’s medical school. UI has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Utah school to pursue a larger partnership.

Manwaring also mentioned Brigham Young University’s intention to start a medical school or Idaho’s consideration of purchasing the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The bill would also direct the State Board of Education to create a working group to “develop a medical education plan for the state of Idaho.” The plan would be required to address the physician shortage in Idaho in conjunction with graduate medical education, “ensure the quality of medical education in Idaho,” maximize amount of state medical education funds spent in Idaho,” maximize clinical rotation placements in Idaho, maximize residency placements in the state, “minimize conflicts with medical education program partners,” and minimize conflicts in delivering coursework from different medical education programs.

Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he had concerns about setting up a group to study changing Idaho’s medical education but making decisions about WWAMI ahead of the group being formed.