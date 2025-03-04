BOISE — A committee on Monday introduced a bill prohibiting K-12 public schools from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in any grade.
Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Ferndale, presented the bill to replace a previous version that would have only prohibited the instruction before third grade.
“You have to remember, we’re not talking about biology, we’re not talking about physiology, we’re talking about thought, what people think about their sexual orientation, that’s what sexual orientation is, gender identity is,” Hawkins told the House Education Committee. “So we’ve expanded this (to) K through 12, because of the pushback I’ve gotten from lots of parents, because this is an issue that the parents don’t think that the schools should be engaging in with their children at any age.”
The bill would require school districts to adopt policies that prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Sex education in Idaho is determined by local school districts, and parents are able to opt out their children.
Rep. Monica Church, D-Boise, who is an educator, asked if the bill would prohibit instruction on something like the assassination of Harvey Milk — one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S. who was murdered in the late 1970s.
Hawkins responded that he didn’t know who that was.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, asked if the bill would prohibit biology teachers from explaining why most males are “oriented toward females for biological reasons.”
Hawkins responded, “Since it’s been a while since I’ve been in high school, I guess I could get those answers back for you during a hearing if this is introduced.”
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, noted the bill would include any school subject.
“This has to do with education throughout any course — which I’ve even seen, any math story problem, that could find sexual orientation, gender identity included in it — if I’m reading yours correctly, am I understanding that this includes all or any education, that none of this can be taught?” Ehardt asked.
Hawkins confirmed that it would prohibit the instruction in any class.
Idaho Department of Education spokesperson Scott Graf told the Idaho Press that because it’s up to local districts to control classroom instruction, it was “difficult” to know if this instruction currently takes place, but he wasn’t aware of it.
The Idaho School Boards Association has not yet taken a position on the bill, ISBA Deputy Director Quinn Perry told the Idaho Press.
“We know of no school district or charter school who currently teaches on these topics,” Perry wrote in an email, “however, it does have the chance to stifle balanced classroom discussions around current events, historical case law, and more that may incidentally surround these topics. A parent or guardian currently has the right to seek an academic accommodation for their child, and we believe this bill will likely carry unintended consequences.”
The House Education Committee voted to introduce the bill, clearing the way for it to return for a full public hearing. Only Church voted against the introduction.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.