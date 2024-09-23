Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

LCSC, ISU team up to expand paramedic education program

The signing will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab at Sacajawea Hall at LCSC

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University will sign a memorandum of understanding to expand ISU’s paramedic education program to the LCSC campus.

The signing will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab at Sacajawea Hall at LCSC, according to a news release from the college.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The partnership will combine ISU’s accreditation and resources with LCSC’s general education courses, local clinical training sites and partnerships.

The agreement will help meet a growing need for paramedics statewide, which is expected to increase by 12.7% from 2022 to 2032, according to the news release.

This is the latest of agreements between the two institutions, including an MOU for pharmacy students, a partnership expanding the ISU physician assistant program, a Master of Occupational Therapy at ISU and a Master of Science in athletic training for LCSC students, according to the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy