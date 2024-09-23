LCSC, UI set spring enrollment records

Students flocked to Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho when the spring semester got started in January.

The two schools announced their spring enrollment figures Tuesday, and both set records. LCSC saw its largest percentage increase in school history and UI had its largest spring head count in school history.

Washington State University, the region’s other four-year school, hasn’t announced its spring enrollment figures yet.

LCSC goes up 11.2% compared to last spring

Lewis-Clark State saw a significant jump in enrollment at the start of the spring semester, with its overall headcount jumping 11.2% compared to the spring of 2024.

The Lewiston school’s overall enrollment was 3,100 at the start of the spring semester in January, according to a news release distributed Tuesday. That is 313 more than last year at this time.

The 11.2% increase is a school record for a spring semester.

The uptick included an 8.2% jump in full-time students, an 11.7% increase in Idaho residents and a 10.5% bump in nonresidents.

Divisions that saw the most growth included Business & Computer Science (up 19.3%), Nursing & Health Sciences (17.5%) and Technical & Industrial (12.4%). The Nursing & Health Sciences program went up 98 students to 658.