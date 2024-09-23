Leadership adjustments announced by Pullman Police Department

The Pullman Police Department has announced changes in leadership within the agency.

The department stated in a news release Sunday that Acting Chief Aaron Breshears made three internal appointments and promotions, which all take effect April 1.

Ruben Harris will serve as acting operations commander. The post was left vacant after Breshears took the interim chief role following an investigation opened by the Washington State Patrol into Chief Jake Opgenorth in December that placed him on leave.

Harris has served as a Pullman police officer since 1998, with specialized roles like patrol sergeant and Whitman County Regional SWAT Team commander.