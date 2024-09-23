Leadership adjustments announced by Pullman Police Department

The Pullman Police Department has announced changes in leadership within the agency.
The department stated in a news release Sunday that Acting Chief Aaron Breshears made three internal appointments and promotions, which all take effect April 1.
Ruben Harris will serve as acting operations commander. The post was left vacant after Breshears took the interim chief role following an investigation opened by the Washington State Patrol into Chief Jake Opgenorth in December that placed him on leave.
Harris has served as a Pullman police officer since 1998, with specialized roles like patrol sergeant and Whitman County Regional SWAT Team commander.
Brock Westerman was appointed as acting sergeant to fill the position previously held by Harris. Westerman has served the community since 2010, beginning as an officer at the Washington State University Police Department and later a patrol officer with the Pullman Police Department.
Nathan Padrta will become the department’s patrol sergeant to fill a staffing shortage created by retirement. Padrta was previously promoted to sergeant on Feb. 27. He has been an officer since 2013, serving Whitman County, Oak Harbor, Wash., and Pullman.
Breshears stated in the news release these changes reflect the department’s commitment to strong leadership, accountability and continuity of service.
“We understand that change can bring uncertainty,” Breshears stated in the news release. “But our officers and staff remain steadfast in their duty to serve and protect. Their experience and continued leadership will be a valuable resource to the Police Department, the City of Pullman, and the community at large.”
