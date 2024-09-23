Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 17, 2025

Leadership adjustments announced by Pullman Police Department

Acting Chief Aaron Breshears announces three appointments and promotions effective April 1

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

The Pullman Police Department has announced changes in leadership within the agency.

The department stated in a news release Sunday that Acting Chief Aaron Breshears made three internal appointments and promotions, which all take effect April 1.

Ruben Harris will serve as acting operations commander. The post was left vacant after Breshears took the interim chief role following an investigation opened by the Washington State Patrol into Chief Jake Opgenorth in December that placed him on leave.

Harris has served as a Pullman police officer since 1998, with specialized roles like patrol sergeant and Whitman County Regional SWAT Team commander.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brock Westerman was appointed as acting sergeant to fill the position previously held by Harris. Westerman has served the community since 2010, beginning as an officer at the Washington State University Police Department and later a patrol officer with the Pullman Police Department.

Nathan Padrta will become the department’s patrol sergeant to fill a staffing shortage created by retirement. Padrta was previously promoted to sergeant on Feb. 27. He has been an officer since 2013, serving Whitman County, Oak Harbor, Wash., and Pullman.

Breshears stated in the news release these changes reflect the department’s commitment to strong leadership, accountability and continuity of service.

“We understand that change can bring uncertainty,” Breshears stated in the news release. “But our officers and staff remain steadfast in their duty to serve and protect. Their experience and continued leadership will be a valuable resource to the Police Department, the City of Pullman, and the community at large.”

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

Related
Local NewsMar. 16
Navtaj claims another win in Inland Northwest Spelling Bee
Local NewsMar. 16
Looking at COVID-19, five years later
Local NewsMar. 16
Mortensen named DYW at Potlatch
Local NewsMar. 16
Laughary takes Gar-Pal award
Related
Foster care ombudsman faces uncertain future
Local NewsMar. 15
Foster care ombudsman faces uncertain future
Recording of 911 call made in Moscow murder case released to media
Local NewsMar. 15
Recording of 911 call made in Moscow murder case released to media
Steptoe Butte State Park closed by last month’s flooding
Local NewsMar. 15
Steptoe Butte State Park closed by last month’s flooding
Pullman man admits to stabbing Moscow man last summer
Local NewsMar. 15
Pullman man admits to stabbing Moscow man last summer
911 call reporting Moscow murders released by Whitcom
Local NewsMar. 14
911 call reporting Moscow murders released by Whitcom
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Everyone is welcome here’ signs
Local NewsMar. 14
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Everyone is welcome here’ signs
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in front of pregnant wife
Local NewsMar. 14
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in front of pregnant wife
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
Local NewsMar. 14
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy