Learning goes beyond ag with Asotin FFA

ASOTIN — The Future Farmers of America ag shop in Asotin is a busy hub of activity.

Students wearing work clothes shape metal with welding equipment. The sound of hammering echoes in the shop. Students use 3D printers and create electrical components for light-up signs. Everyone is doing something under the eye of Glen Landrus, FFA chapter adviser and agriculture teacher.

Next to the shop is the classroom, the walls of which are lined with awards, banners and trophies that sit on the counters of the room with stacks of award plaques. Beside the building is the Asotin FFA greenhouse, where flowers and veggies are growing and waiting to be sold.

The work doesn’t stop in the classroom. There’s extracurricular work with the FFA chapter — both at home and at the school with meetings — as well as fundraising, showing at fairs and competitions.

In the classroom students get an introduction into FFA, but most of the students in FFA have some experience in agriculture. Asotin FFA chapter President Berklie Sheppard, junior, said that in the freshman animal science class some people will go into the class with little experience except having a family pet and some of those students continue with the program.

There’s more to agriculture than livestock and farming — Sheppard said there’s only one class that involves livestock. Classes include subjects like animal science, horticulture, agricultural mechanics and the greenhouse class.

“Just everything that goes with agriculture,” said FFA Secretary Stone Ausman, junior. “It’s a wide variety.”

Students get 55 minutes a day five days a week to learn from Landrus then they take those skills and implement them into their studies or their FFA projects. In the ag shop students start with basic skills and then work their way up. The equipment comes from industry donations and school levy funds. Landrus said the program can be expensive, the table that’s used to cut metal cost $30,000.

“That’s why a lot of schools cut (the program),” Landrus said.

Skills for the greenhouse are taught sophomore year. At the greenhouse, Asotin FFA sells flowers that they plant and grow themselves. They also sell vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. Each student has an assigned task of planting, filling pots with soil and watering.

“This was my favorite class we had because it never got boring,” said junior Abby Ausman.

Even if the students aren’t planning agriculture careers, FFA photographer Ellie Smith, junior, and Abby Ausman note the life skills the classes provide like welding, planting flowers or learning to cook. In animal science the students learned about different kinds of meat, including the cost and how to cook it.

“Just the little life lessons you learn with this class, which I really like and it’s all hands-on,” Abby Ausman said.

The agriculture classes at Asotin are part of the culture and history of the school.

“For a lot of people ag isn’t just a class it’s what they do,” Abby Ausman said.

There’s a generational aspect to the ag classes too. Abby Ausman said her dad took agriculture classes at the high school.

“They love the ag classes here, everyone tries to get into them,” Smith said.

After some foundational skills are established in the classes many students move on to be a part of FFA. Senior Josie Carpenter has been with the FFA program since her freshman year. She began with animal sciences and after taking a unit on the conduct of chapter meetings in FFA she decided to join. Now Carpenter is doing agriculture sales, parliamentary procedure and also shows swine for market and livestock.