Legislative task force looking at DEI and Idaho higher education

BOISE — A new legislative task force met for the first time Wednesday in an effort to determine the “prevalence and impact” of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and social justice ideology in Idaho. The group focused on the state’s public higher education institutions.

The task force, with Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale serving as co-chairpersons, heard a report from Legislative Services Office (LSO) staff regarding legislative and executive action both supporting or limiting DEI across the U.S., and on the state’s four public universities’ programs, facilities, personnel and courses.

Lakey told the Idaho Press he hopes the committee will either produce a report of findings or recommended legislation to ensure the universities are following state laws — and their intent — that prohibit any state funds from going toward “DEI activities.”

WHAT IS DEI?

Idaho has three laws limiting DEI that the LSO staff members looked at for compliance — SB 1176 is the 2023 appropriation bill that prohibited colleges and universities from using state funds to support “DEI or social justice ideology”; SB 1274 is a 2024 bill that prohibits the use of “diversity statements” in hiring at higher education institutions; and HB 734 was the 2024 appropriation that also prohibited the use of state funds for DEI activities.

The definition of what they were looking for when it came to diversity, equity and inclusion was unclear.

“When (LSO research analyst Casey Hartwig) and his team were asking me, ‘how do we define DEI?’ I said, well it wasn’t really defined in the letter, so let’s just try and pull what we think the members would be interested in,” Legislative services legal counsel Elizabeth Bowen told members.

The sole Democrat on the committee, Boise Sen. Melissa Wintrow, said she wanted further clarity on what the group was looking into.

“It’s important that we all understand what we’re talking about and really just be honest about what the goal is,” Wintrow said. “Because I think we all agree that discrimination is bad and we shouldn’t have it and we have certain offices to investigate that.”

Boyle responded that she believes the House and Senate leaders are asking the task force to “look at this as merit, not as the color of someone’s skin.”

Lakey said the meeting was meant to provide staff with more direction for their research for the legislators.

“I agree that we do have a challenge in trying to define what this diversity, equity and inclusion means, and if we’re looking at legislation, we need to put the right box around that,” Lakey said. “And I agree with my co-chair, what we’re talking about is primarily discrimination. Are these terms that are good in certain contexts, is this phrase being used as a vehicle for discrimination?”

FINDINGS

Hartwig presented his staff’s findings to the work group.

Since 2020, Idaho has passed at least three laws that fall within the DEI category, the report said, which appears to be the most of any state.

In January, the State Board of Education reported to the Legislature that the state’s four universities did not use state-appropriated funds for DEI activities, as required by state law.

The universities also reported that the student fees collected that may go toward these types of programs or activities are optional, so students may opt out of paying them.