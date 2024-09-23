Letter of Thanks

Thanks to the young couple who were in the checkout line at WinCo in Lewiston Sept. 9 who so graciously paid the bill for the Coast Guard veteran in the rideout cart and his wife.
They were in front of us and paid without a word to us, so that we could not thank them properly.
I was bagging the groceries and was not aware of this, and was astounded I could not catch them, but ran all over the parking lot, to no avail.
Please, kind couple, if you meet us again, approach us, so that we can thank you.
M.R. Romero
Orofino
