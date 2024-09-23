Letter of Thanks

Thanks to the young couple who were in the checkout line at WinCo in Lewiston Sept. 9 who so graciously paid the bill for the Coast Guard veteran in the rideout cart and his wife.

They were in front of us and paid without a word to us, so that we could not thank them properly.

I was bagging the groceries and was not aware of this, and was astounded I could not catch them, but ran all over the parking lot, to no avail.