OpinionNovember 7, 2024

Letters to the editor

They have green projects, too

In his letter published Oct. 12, Larry Kirkland states “India and many developing countries are recognizing that green energy is not dependable” In fact, India is adding large amounts of green energy, including the world’s largest renewable project (bit.ly/3YV1b8P).

While China is continuing to build coal-fired power plants, China is also building large amounts of renewable energy, including almost two-thirds of world’s utility-scale solar and wind power in construction (bit.ly/40vwGHC).

In “developing” countries in general, renewable energy sources have surpassed fossil fuels (bit.ly/4eiWHND).

Forrest Stevens

Princeton

