Local NewsNovember 26, 2024

Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning

Man died in crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow on Monday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

A Lewiston man died in a car crash Monday morning south of Moscow.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near Eid Road, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.

Law enforcement discovered a 40-year-old man driving a blue 2001 Ford Focus was traveling northbound when he approached stopped traffic due to construction.

The vehicle swerved, struck the side of a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and drove off the right shoulder down an embankment.

The Ford Focus driver apparently was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe injuries due to the crash, according to the news release. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

A 65-year-old Lewiston man who drove the Chevy Silverado was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The highway was closed for around three hours while agencies responded and investigated the crash.

The news release did not release the names of drivers involved in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Fire/EMS and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the incident.

