Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning

A Lewiston man died in a car crash Monday morning south of Moscow.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near Eid Road, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.

Law enforcement discovered a 40-year-old man driving a blue 2001 Ford Focus was traveling northbound when he approached stopped traffic due to construction.

The vehicle swerved, struck the side of a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and drove off the right shoulder down an embankment.

The Ford Focus driver apparently was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe injuries due to the crash, according to the news release. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.