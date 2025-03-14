Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 14, 2025

Little signs bill to increase grocery tax credit

Expands annual credit to $155 a year

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law an expanded grocery tax credit that is intended to offset the sales tax Idahoans pay on food, according to a news release Little’s office issued Thursday afternoon.

The new law increases the grocery tax credit all Idahoans receive to $155 a year.

Currently, most Idahoans receive a grocery tax credit of $120 per year.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“I love the signal we send to Idaho families every year when we deliver even more tax relief while taking care of the needs of a growing state,” Little said in a written statement. “As we continue to deliver historic tax relief, we must ensure our budget balances as the Idaho Constitution requires.”

In order to pay for the expanded grocery tax credit, House Bill 231 reduces state revenue by $50 million per year. The grocery tax law is written so it took effect retroactively Jan. 1. That means Idahoans will be able to receive the full credit when they file their taxes next year.

Earlier this year, Little signed into law House Bill 40, which reduces the corporate and individual tax rates from 5.695% to 5.3%. To cut the income tax rates, House Bill 253 reduces state revenue by $250 million every year.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence.

Related
Local NewsMar. 14
West Ada teacher stands firm after she’s told to remove ‘Eve...
Local NewsMar. 14
ICE agents smash windows of vehicle, drag two people out in ...
Local NewsMar. 14
Adjustments to foster care head to Little
Local NewsMar. 14
WSU Office of the President returns to campus
Related
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Local NewsMar. 14
Palouse Audubon Society accepting grant applications for graduate students
Rotary Club of Pullman accepting grant applications for community enhancement projects
Local NewsMar. 14
Rotary Club of Pullman accepting grant applications for community enhancement projects
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat
Local NewsMar. 14
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners look to fill vacant seat
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
Local NewsMar. 14
Death penalty bill for certain sex crimes against children heads to Idaho House
House approves bill to reshape medical education program
Local NewsMar. 14
House approves bill to reshape medical education program
Prosecutors: Kohberger defense will try to make a case for knife sheath having been planted evidence
Local NewsMar. 13
Prosecutors: Kohberger defense will try to make a case for knife sheath having been planted evidence
WWAMI bill advances to House
Local NewsMar. 13
WWAMI bill advances to House
Senate passes bill to make changes to Medicaid
Local NewsMar. 13
Senate passes bill to make changes to Medicaid
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy