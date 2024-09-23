Local feds clam up about workforce cuts

Representatives of federal agencies in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington generally refused to disclose how many local employees lost their jobs Thursday and Friday.

Of those contacted by the Lewiston Tribune, only the Army Corps of Engineers was willing to say. None of the employees of the Walla Walla District that covers eastern Washington and Idaho were laid off, according to corps spokesperson Dylan Peters.

Spokespersons from other federal agencies with a presence in the region either declined to release a number or did not respond at all. Those who declined cited employment privacy rules and regulations.

“Per our long-standing rule, we don’t discuss personnel matters,” said Rachel Hager, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at Seattle.

Personnel disclosure rules generally pertain to information about individual employees but not generic workforce data. But the U.S. Forest Service also declined to say if or how many employees at the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Umatilla national forests were dismissed.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., described the dismissals as mass firings in a news release. She said recently hired Department of Energy employees at the Bonneville Power Administration, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the Hanford Nuclear Reservation were laid off.