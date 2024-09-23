Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 13, 2025

Low temperatures dip to 0, and below, in the Inland Northwest on Wednesday

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The official low temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday was 0 degrees — and that was one of the warmer readings in the area.

The cold snap that arrived early in the week perhaps reached its most extreme point Wednesday morning, with temperatures like minus 13 at Pullman, minus 8 at Grangeville and a teeth-rattling minus 30 at Butte, Mont. Those figures were provided by the National Weather Service.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Lewiston low of 0 was followed by a daytime high of 17.

More cold temperatures are forecast today, but a slight warming trend is expected to start Friday and may result in snowfall across the Inland Northwest, according to the weather service.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 13
Medicaid bill narrowly passes committee
Local NewsFeb. 13
WSU considers budget cuts, hiring freeze
Local NewsFeb. 13
Two Moscow men arrested for child porn charges
Local NewsFeb. 13
Joann’s in Clarkston, Moscow targeted for closure
Related
WA governor rescinds wildlife commission appointments
Local NewsFeb. 13
WA governor rescinds wildlife commission appointments
Crapo trying to revive Secure Rural Schools program
Local NewsFeb. 13
Crapo trying to revive Secure Rural Schools program
Pullman welcomes fire chief with open arms
Local NewsFeb. 13
Pullman welcomes fire chief with open arms
Joann locations in Clarkston, Moscow among those targeted for closure
Local NewsFeb. 13
Joann locations in Clarkston, Moscow among those targeted for closure
Genesee schools starting two hours late today because of 'extreme temperatures'
Local NewsFeb. 12
Genesee schools starting two hours late today because of 'extreme temperatures'
Homeless advocates ask public for help
Local NewsFeb. 12
Homeless advocates ask public for help
Pullman welcomes fire chief with open arms
Local NewsFeb. 12
Pullman welcomes fire chief with open arms
Lands director pushes for fire funds
Local NewsFeb. 12
Lands director pushes for fire funds
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy