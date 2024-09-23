LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge

The community is invited to celebrate longtime Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey’s career Thursday afternoon.
The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host the former judge at noon Jan. 9 at the Umpqua Bank’s meeting room in Pullman. Libey will touch on his years as the county’s judge, as well as answer questions from the audience.
Pullman Attorney Roger Sandberg will be taking over Libey’s seat this month. The bench opened up when Libey announced his retirement last year. Libey has held the position since being appointed in 2017.
Learn more at LWVPullman.org.