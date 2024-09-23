Sections
Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Judge Gary Libey, of Colfax, poses for a portrait outside of Colfax Golf Club with his scrapbook covering events from 1969 to 1976 while he attended Washington State University, as well as Gonzaga Law School.
The community is invited to celebrate longtime Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey’s career Thursday afternoon.

The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host the former judge at noon Jan. 9 at the Umpqua Bank’s meeting room in Pullman. Libey will touch on his years as the county’s judge, as well as answer questions from the audience.

Pullman Attorney Roger Sandberg will be taking over Libey’s seat this month. The bench opened up when Libey announced his retirement last year. Libey has held the position since being appointed in 2017.

Learn more at LWVPullman.org.

