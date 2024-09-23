Magic happens at Calder School

CALDER, Idaho — When crossing the little bridge into Calder, almost a 25-mile drive up the St. Joe River from St. Maries, the first thing the rare visitor sees is a little white school, shining like a lighthouse above the unincorporated community.

The Calder School serves nine children, who act more like siblings than classmates. They study in a small school building with a couple of teachers and an aide. The only administrator works from an office up the driveway.

The Avery School District, where Calder is the only school, is the smallest district in North Idaho, one of the smallest in the state and has a budget of less than $1 million.

Students go to school four days a week in grades K-8, and travel as far as 55 miles from Clarkia and 23 miles from Avery. For some, their St. Maries High School is a 50-mile commute.

The school is more than a place to learn. It’s the community’s center, where adults gather for the occasional meal, to volunteer, work, enjoy sports and connect.

The school is “the beating heart of the community,” said Superintendent Megan Sindt.

A family-style school

On a snowy November morning, the nine students who attend Calder School stripped off their coats and settled into their desks.

Each desk has its own personality, much like the children who occupy them.

An Aztec-print backpack sat slumped under Stella Harpole’s desk, which displayed a pink notebook and a set of safety goggles for science experiments.

Indigo Priddy sat behind Stella, still in her snow pants, where her desk hosted a half-finished craft paper turkey.

Teacher Renee McQuade roamed the room checking in with each student as they ran back and forth from their desks to the board, solving math equations.

Students stopped “playing with math” when it was time for a snack.

When the four students in the fifth and sixth grades where unhappy with their choices, McQuade hopped on her walkie talkie.

“I have a dissatisfied snack seeker coming to the office,” McQuade told Sindt, as Sindt’s daughter Kinsley bundled up for the dash to the office to replenish their supply.

After snacks, McQuade gave the word and the fifth grade class, a trio of girls, pulled open their laptops, plugged in their headphones, and started a math practice game, while McQuade began teaching the school’s sole sixth-grader, Felix Priddy, his math lesson.

The children bicker like siblings — not only because some of them are, but because they’ve spent so much time together over the years.

Felix is the only middle school student, so the fifth graders go back and forth from McQuade’s classroom to the elementary school room next door. She largely teaches math and science to the elementary student along with all subjects for middle schoolers.

There are benefits to multigrade classrooms, McQuade said. The younger kids hear the lessons for the grade ahead, while the older children get to review as they overhear younger grade’s lessons.

“They’re really being submerged in their education just by being in this classroom,” she said.

Students also get lots of one-on-one instruction and individualized learning plans, McQuade said. The district contracts with St. Maries for special education services but they’re rarely needed, Sindt said.

With that submersion also can come tension — the children know each other’s triggers, they push each other’s buttons, and McQuade’s, too. It’s like a private school in a public school setting, she said.

McQuade, 53, moved to Avery from St. Maries in the early 1990s so she has been involved in the district for a few decades, largely as a bus driver, in addition to her work for the U.S. Forest Service.

When a promotion with the forest service fell through, McQuade decided to become a teacher. She loved math and science and already was a part of the school community.

“It finally occurred to me when I was 45 that I should probably start making a plan for the future,” McQuade chuckled. “Every single day is different with these guys, just trying to come at things at their level, trying to figure out where they’re at and what clicks for them.”

School aims to be a resource for everyone in changing times

Sindt, 35, always knew she wanted to be a teacher, with her mother and great-grandmother in the profession.

She graduated from St. Maries High School and went away to college, and intended to return, though she didn’t imagine moving to Calder.

Then she married her husband, a member of the area’s most popular profession: logging. His family has deep roots in Calder and she felt a calling to the small community, home to about 100 people.