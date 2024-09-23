Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 27, 2025

Man injured, transported to hospital in Moscow by apparent self-inflicted gunshot

story image illustation

A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Moscow Police Capt. David Hathaway said it appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Hathaway said police responded to a report of loud bangs on Hawthorne Drive after 7 p.m. The residents who reported the noise also found a hole in their wall and a bullet.

Police entered the neighboring residence to perform a welfare check and found the man who apparently shot himself. Nobody else was injured, Hathaway said.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 27
Moscow architect looks at Russell Elementary’s future
Local NewsFeb. 27
Protection order in Opgenorth case denied
Local NewsFeb. 27
Senate OKs resolution creating ‘Traditional Family Month’
Local NewsFeb. 27
Bill to limit absentee voting fails to advance
Related
Pullman Chamber of Commerce votes to pay for members’ right-of-way use permits
Local NewsFeb. 27
Pullman Chamber of Commerce votes to pay for members’ right-of-way use permits
Blood banks looking for donors
Local NewsFeb. 27
Blood banks looking for donors
Pullman Farmers Market moving online under new name with change of leadership
Local NewsFeb. 27
Pullman Farmers Market moving online under new name with change of leadership
Little weighing merits and flaws of private school tax credit
Local NewsFeb. 26
Little weighing merits and flaws of private school tax credit
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Local NewsFeb. 26
Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns
Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alibi options
Local NewsFeb. 26
Latah prosecutor wants limits put on Bryan Kohberger’s alibi options
Federal firings could pinch services at Corps and BPA
Local NewsFeb. 26
Federal firings could pinch services at Corps and BPA
WSU grows in research spending for third straight year
Local NewsFeb. 26
WSU grows in research spending for third straight year
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy