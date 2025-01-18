Man pleads guilty for death of Milo Warnock

James M. Johnson pleaded guilty to the murder of Milo Warnock, canceling the trial scheduled to begin Feb. 3 and facing a possible sentence of life in prison.

Warnock, 45, was a 1996 Lewiston High School graduate who died after being assaulted Dec. 10, 2024, at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Idaho. Warnock was serving a 2-10 year sentence for a felony DUI charge. He had been sent to the maximum security part of the prison after an issue with his medication resulted in an infraction.

Johnson, who was Warnock’s cellmate, beat him to death in their cell. Johnson, 33, was indicted Aug. 28 by a grand jury for first-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies, according to court documents.

Johnson pleaded guilty Wednesday before Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin, with Daniel Dinger representing Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and Amy Mitchell as public defender for Johnson. Johnson pleaded guilty to murder and the charge of concealment of evidence was dismissed, according to court documents. According to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Johnson’s guilty plea was for a sentence of 35 years fixed and up to life in prison, but the defense can argue for a different sentence. The agreement wasn’t part of a mediated rule 11 agreement, which means the sentence will be determined by the judge.

Baskin accepted the guilty plea and ordered a presentence investigation report as well as a substance abuse and mental health screening. Sentencing is scheduled to take place April 4, according to court documents.

Johnson was serving a sentence for fraud and grand theft and was scheduled to be released in February. Johnson had a history of violence while in custody at the Idaho Department of Correction and had received disciplinary measures. He was also affiliated with the Aryan Knights, a white supremacist prison gang, according to court documents.

Warnock’s mother, Kathy Warnock, said in a statement to the Tribune that she is relieved the criminal case was resolved without a trial. She said Johnson is “clearly capable of killing and should not walk free any time soon.”