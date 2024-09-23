Sections
Local NewsOctober 17, 2024

Man seriously injured in head on collision in Wawawai Canyon

Man airlifted to Lewiston hospital after being seriously hurt in two-vehicle crash

story image illustation

A man was flown to a Lewiston hospital after being seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Wawawai Road.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the crash occurred around 10 a.m. in Wawawai Canyon located in southern Whitman County.

Clarkston native Joshua Godwin, 37, was driving a GMC passenger truck northbound when he crossed the center portion of the road. He collided with a newer model GMC passenger truck that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was seriously hurt and trapped inside the car. Whitman County Fire District 14 volunteers and Lewiston firefighters safely extricated him from the pickup.

The man was taken via Life Flight to St. Joseph’s Regional Hospital in Lewiston. He was not identified in the news release.

Godwin was cited for negligent driving. He was uninjured during the collision.

The case is still under investigation.

