Man who was shot and killed in Pullman is identified by coroner

The 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Pullman's College Hill area on Thursday morning was Darcy Taylor Spracklin, the Whitman County coroner announced Saturday evening.
"The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide," according to a news release from Coroner Annie Pillers.
The shooting occurred early Thursday morning in a residence along the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. When Pullman police arrived at the scene, Spracklin was found unresponsive and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. The police announced the next day he had died.
No suspects have been arrested, but the shooting "appears to have been an isolated incident" and there is no known threat to the public, according to the Pullman police.