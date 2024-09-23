Marijuana possession bill moves forward

BOISE — After two hours of testimony, a House committee voted to send to the floor a bill creating a mandatory minimum fine of $300 for possession of marijuana, less than 3 ounces.

The House Judiciary and Rules Committee on Wednesday voted 10-4 to send HB 7 to the full House for a full vote, after another motion to kill the bill failed narrowly in a 6-8 vote.

Two combat veterans with severe health issues from the group Kind Idaho — which advocates for the legalization of medical marijuana — spoke against the bill, saying that use of cannabis helps manage their pain and symptoms without the use of addictive opioids. Other people with Kind Idaho also opposed it, as did criminal defense lawyers.

Members of law enforcement, the Idaho Republican Party, conservative think tank Idaho Freedom Foundation, and the Christian policy organization the Idaho Family Policy Center all supported the bill as a way to deter use of drugs.

Reps. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored the bill, which would not apply to minors younger than age 18.

“I do not want to be in the state of Idaho and we fail to penalize crimes that are illegal,” Redman said Wednesday. “Idaho is a state of law and order, and it’s been said, a law without consequences is simply a suggestion.”

In existing Idaho law, it is a felony to possess more than 3 ounces of marijuana, punishable by up to five years in prison, or up to a $10,000 fine, or both. Possession of less than 3 ounces is a misdemeanor crime with a fine up to $1,000 and no set minimum. Misdemeanor possession in which a judge orders probation as a sentence also comes with a required 100 hours of community service.

Jeremy Kitzhaber, from Ada County, said he is an Air Force veteran with stage 4, incurable cancer.

“For the last 11 years, I’ve done about 150 rounds of treatments,” Kitzhaber said. “Throughout those 11 years, my oncology team has told me plenty of times that if they could legally allow me to use medical cannabis, they would, and it would be beneficial for my circumstances, especially as I was hanging on by a thread when I had chemotherapy.”

He said because he is “constantly uncomfortable” and in pain, he is prescribed three different types of opioids, which are all “risky” but legal in Idaho.

Fred Birnbaum, director of legislative affairs at the Idaho Freedom Foundation, said that although the IFF rated the bill “neutrally,” he wanted to speak in favor of it.

“We all feel terrible for what Sgt. Kitzhaber has been through, but I think we should return in part to the four corners of this bill, and what this bill is a clarification,” Birnbaum said. “So there’s a legitimate debate to be had about the appropriateness of (medical) marijuana or not, this bill doesn’t address that.”

He and others who spoke in favor of it said the mandatory minimum would act as a deterrent.

Paul Riggins, vice president of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, argued there’s significant research showing mandatory minimum sentences do not deter crime. He opposed the bill because it would take away judicial discretion to rule in individual cases.