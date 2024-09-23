McCann, Carter-Goodheart vie for District 6A House seat

District 6 voters will see a rematch from the 2022 legislative general election on Nov. 5, as incumbent Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, faces Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart.

District 6 Seat A in the Idaho House of Representatives covers Latah County and parts of Lewis and Nez Perce counties.

McCann, 63, won her primary contest against challengers Colton Bennett and David Dalby. Carter-Goodheart ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

If reelected, McCann said she wants to continue to work on property tax relief, public education, and preserving agricultural land.

Lapwai resident Carter-Goodheart, 40, said her priorities include combating climate change, improving services and access for people with disabilities, and public education. She has previously worked as a fundraiser, in construction and as a grant writer. She is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and serves on the board of the National Indian Child Welfare Association.

“I feel like I will have a strong voice in these areas because I have real-life family and friends that are being impacted, and then myself now being impacted,” Carter-Goodheart said. “So I’m all about creating meaningful change, not only for my community, but for the district and in the entire state of Idaho.”

McCann is a former educator who’s also worked as a paralegal, and has helped run her husband’s law firm and their corporation that consists of cattle ranching, timber and real estate development.

She was first appointed to her position in 2021 by Gov. Brad Little to replace former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who resigned after he was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year-old intern. He later was convicted of rape after a 2022 jury trial.

McCann won the 2022 general election by nearly 60% of the vote in 2022.

During this campaign cycle, McCann said she’s been hearing repeatedly from constituents about the burden of property taxes.

“Folks are still hurting,” she said. “Our elderly are hurting, young families are hurting from the economy, and the cost of gasoline, the cost of groceries, everything is making life more difficult.”

She said she wants to focus on a solution that doesn’t shift the burden to agricultural lands, but she noted that homeowners in Idaho now are carrying more than 70% of the total property tax burden. She said the legislation from the past two years aimed at property tax relief has helped, but some of that relief is based on budget surpluses that the state won’t be expecting now that federal pandemic funds are drying up.

Among Carter-Goodheart’s priorities is making more services accessible for people with disabilities. She said this has recently become a focus because of a friend who’s navigating these systems for her son.

One of her ideas is to remove income qualifications for disability assistance and potentially adding a sliding scale based on income.

“Ultimately, what I see it doing is it will reduce poverty traps,” Carter-Goodheart said.

She said she also wants to see more resources put toward improving ADA accessibility to buildings in rural communities.

She also highlighted as a priority sustainable agriculture, by promoting farming methods that reduce reliance on resources and preserve soil health and water quality. She’s also interested in supporting renewable energy.

How to accomplish these goals, she said, will depend on how she can bring together broad agreement among other lawmakers, both in her party and across the aisle.