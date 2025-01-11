Meade trial delayed almost a year

LEWISTON — The trial for Skylar W. Meade has been moved to January 2026.

The six-week trial was originally scheduled to begin Feb. 3, but was rescheduled to Jan. 26, 2026, at a hearing Friday with 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Meade, 32, and Nicholas D. Umphenour, 29, were both indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old James Mauney, of Juliaetta, after the two planned a prison break in Boise in March. Both face the death penalty.

Meade’s public defender Anne Taylor, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Evans scheduled various hearings, court filings and deadlines up to the date of the trial.

Taylor noted that she was going to be in a trial from July to November in Boise. Taylor is the public defender for Bryan Kohberger, who is facing the death penalty for the murder of four University of Idaho students. The Kohberger trial impacted some of the scheduling and deadlines for Meade’s case but Taylor said she would be able to work on Meade’s case during the Kohberger trial.