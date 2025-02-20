Medicaid bill heads to Idaho Senate

BOISE — A bill that many argue signals an effective repeal of Medicaid expansion cleared the House in a narrow vote Wednesday.

Members debated House Bill 138 for an hour and a half before voting 38-32 to send it to the Senate.

Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored the bill that requires the Department of Health and Welfare to apply for and receive 11 waivers — which are amendments to the way Idaho administers Medicaid — from the federal government by July 1, 2026.

Redman said the bill is meant to add “sustainability, financial security and still allows for coverage and keeping Medicaid expansion.”

If the waivers — which would include changes such as imposing work requirements, capping enrollment well below its current level, adding a three-year lifetime benefit limit, and others — are not approved and implemented by the July 2026 deadline, the bill would trigger a full repeal of the program by Oct. 1, 2026.

Voters in 2018 approved via a ballot initiative the expansion of Medicaid coverage to those who fell in the gap between eligibility for traditional Medicaid and qualifying for insurance through the state exchange.

As of Feb. 6, there are 83,324 Idahoans enrolled in the Medicaid expansion program, according to the health department.

During the lengthy debate, opponents of the bill argued that the timeline and waivers that were required under the bill were impossible to meet, thus tens of thousands of Idaho residents would be left uninsured with no system in place to replace that coverage.

“I have a better chance of flying a unicorn to the moon and back then we have of keeping Medicaid expansion if House Bill 138 becomes law,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said.

Others argue that this would put an additional strain on rural hospitals and clinics that would still have to pay for care for uninsured patients who couldn’t pay. Counties may also face the burden of helping pay indigent medical costs.

Those who supported the bill cited the increased costs of the program, and Medicaid as a whole. Idaho’s entire Medicaid program costs about $5.4 billion in mostly federal funds, and $995.4 million in state general funds, according to the legislative budget book. The expansion Medicaid plan costs a total of $1.36 billion in funds from all sources, including federal and state.

Supporters said they were confident the state would be able to obtain the required waivers from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) because of the priorities laid out by President Donald Trump.

Others noted that some of the waivers required in the bill had already been applied for by Idaho and other states and were either never acted on or denied by CMS under the previous Trump administration.

Rep. Ben Fuhriman, R-Shelley, listed a myriad of logistical reasons that he thought it was “not possible” to receive all the waivers. He noted that federal laws around Medicaid require programs to expand coverage, and previous attempts to restrict it have been denied because they were in violation of that law.

“It doesn’t matter who the president is,” Fuhriman said. “It would require Congress to approve that waiver.”

He also argued that even if the waivers would be approved, the process of applying and receiving a determination usually takes months, and that the “timeline on this bill is irrational.”

“This will repeal Medicaid expansion, because it is not possible,” he said.