Moderate weather, chearper gas prices expected for holiday travel

Holiday travelers have plenty to be thankful for — clear weather and falling fuel prices.

Snow and rain will be largely absent from the Pacific Northwest over the next several days, leaving only the possibility of fog as a bug-a-boo for drivers.

“The weather is going to be pretty quiet when it comes to travel through the weekend and even into early next week,” said Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service. “There is going to be some very light snow showers over Lookout Pass and the passes over the Cascades, too, but it’s going to be very light, maybe a dusting.”

Elsewhere, people can expect mostly dry weather. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should see high temperatures in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. It will be slightly cooler on the Palouse and Camas Prairie with highs ranging from the upper 20s middle to upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s.

Drivers can scratch high fuel prices off their lists of potential holiday headaches, but it could be better. Both Idaho and Washington exceed the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline — $3.07. Idaho’s average was $3.11 Wednesday and Washington’s, always higher, was a hair over $4.