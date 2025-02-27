Moscow architect looks at Russell Elementary’s future

A local architecture firm believes the best option for the old Russell Elementary building in Moscow is to renovate the structure so it can once again be used as a school.

Drew Davis, an architect with the firm Knit, presented his team’s analysis of the closed down school to the Moscow School Board on Wednesday evening.

Russell Elementary was closed last year because of the century-old building’s extensive maintenance issues, including the lack of ADA accessibility features.

Knit studied three possibilities: Renovating the existing building into a new school, tearing the school down and building a new one on the same site, or repurposing the building for other uses.

Davis said his team’s preferred option is to renovate the existing building to make it a school again.

Among the major changes would be constructing two additional spaces onto the existing building. One of those additions would house administrative offices. The other would house the cafeteria, a gymnasium and an elevator to access the other floors of the school.

According to Knit, the interior of the school must undergo a major overhaul. The HVAC and electrical system will have to be replaced. Asbestos and lead paint will have to be removed. ADA accessible upgrades will have to be made throughout the school, including in the restrooms and the library.