Local NewsDecember 14, 2024

Moscow City Council to discuss East City Park stage

story image illustation

The Moscow City Council will discuss plans for the new East City Park event stage Monday.

The council will recap a Nov. 15 meeting with stakeholders regarding the design of the stage. city staff will talk about the feedback they received during that meeting and a plan for additional public outreach.

In May, the city council approved a contract with Design West Architects to develop a partial conceptual design and cost estimate for the new stage.

The old stage, which was deteriorating, was dismantled for safety reasons. In response, the design and replacement of the stage were prioritized in the current city budget.

The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

