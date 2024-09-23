Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Moscow Fire sees record number of calls

Department volunteers responded to 3,000-plus emergency calls in 2024

Anthony Kuipers
Brian Nickerson, Fire Chief
Brian Nickerson, Fire Chief

If Moscow residents have noticed an increase in the number of emergency vehicle sirens they hear throughout the week, there is a reason for that.

The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a record number of emergency calls in 2024.

According to the fire department, that number of calls reached 3,002. This is a 6% increase from the previous high of 2,828 calls in 2021. It is a nearly 10% increase from 2023.

Chief Brian Nickerson told the Daily News he couldn’t point to one specific reason for the record number of calls, but he believes the area’s gradual population growth is a contributing factor.

The total call volume includes 2,208 medical calls and 794 nonmedical calls.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The department relies on 90 volunteers and a handful of paid staff to respond to these calls. Sixty percent of those volunteers are University of Idaho students who are part of the fire department’s resident program.

“It does stretch the limits a little bit of the volunteer aspect of it,” Nickerson said. “Is everybody holding together? Yes. Everybody’s stepping up to the plate and doing their part.”

Nickerson the MVFD is working on “creative ways” to add more volunteers. It expanded its resident program by four student volunteers during the UI school year, for example. There are now 28 residents in the program. The department also relies on nonstudent community members to volunteer.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” he said. “That’s the primary purpose and goal.”

The department also hired two paid paramedics to assist its volunteer paramedics. The department has been allotted three in the city budget so there can always be a paramedic available during shifts. The newly hired employees have just begun their training, Nickerson said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 9
Local business hopes to help one lucky guy find love
Local NewsJan. 9
Voter initiatives again a hot topic in Idaho
Local NewsJan. 9
The Cherrylane Chicken Chronicles
Local NewsJan. 9
Moscow march scheduled next weekend
Related
Representative Heather Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
Local NewsJan. 9
Representative Heather Scott wants U.S. to revisit same-sex marriage law
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Local NewsJan. 9
UI women’s center holds celebration before closure
Wash. issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Local NewsJan. 9
Wash. issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack
Pullman experiences water service outages and road closures due to water main break
Local NewsJan. 9
Pullman experiences water service outages and road closures due to water main break
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Local NewsJan. 9
Little: ‘Keeping Promises’ at center of 2025 session
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Local NewsJan. 9
Committee quickly salutes BSU forfeit
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree
Local NewsJan. 9
Police arrest suspect in Spaulding Street tire slashing spree
Feds choose a new direction on grizzly bears
Local NewsJan. 9
Feds choose a new direction on grizzly bears
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy