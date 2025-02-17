Moscow home destroyed by Sunday fire

A Moscow home was destroyed during an early Sunday morning fire where firefighters struggled to deal with the winter weather conditions.

Two cats died in the house fire on the 800 block of Conestoga Street, according to a news release from Moscow Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson. A dog and another cat were rescued by firefighters. The dog was taken to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The two adults and one child living in the home were able to escape in time after being alerted by their smoke detectors. One of them suffered minor smoke inhalation but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 5:31 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. The fire appears to have started in the basement near the furnace room and spread to the first floor. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Nickerson stated.