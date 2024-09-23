Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsMarch 12, 2025

Moscow man, 98, dies in one-vehicle crash Tuesday

Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police

MOSCOW — A 98-year-old Moscow man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.

The driver of a Honda CR-V was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 95 at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near milepost 343 just south of Moscow when the vehicle drove off the side of the highway and into a ditch, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The vehicle proceeded to hit a telephone pole and come to a stop.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained severe injuries in the crash and died at the scene, according to the news release. He was wearing his seatbelt. Next of kin have been notified.

U.S. 95 was shut down following the crash, and after 30 minutes one lane was reopened to allow for alternating traffic to pass. The highway reopened for regular travel an hour after the incident, according to the news release.

The Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Fire & EMS and the Idaho Transportation Department responded.

Related
Local NewsMar. 12
Study: Idaho funding lags in special ed
Local NewsMar. 12
Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade scho...
Local NewsMar. 12
Fired staff of Forest Service to head back
Local NewsMar. 12
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport unveils future plans
Related
Fleury recommended for Pullman High
Local NewsMar. 12
Fleury recommended for Pullman High
Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill
Local NewsMar. 12
Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill
Strict immigration bill is almost home
Local NewsMar. 12
Strict immigration bill is almost home
Property tax bill headed for Senate
Local NewsMar. 12
Property tax bill headed for Senate
Ferguson willing to limit his powers if necessary
Local NewsMar. 12
Ferguson willing to limit his powers if necessary
Senate passes bill on religious beliefs
Local NewsMar. 12
Senate passes bill on religious beliefs
Chad Whetzel joins Whitman county commission
Local NewsMar. 11
Chad Whetzel joins Whitman county commission
Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate
Local NewsMar. 11
Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy