Moscow man sentenced 15 years for child pornography

U.S. District Court sentenced a 39-year-old Moscow man to 15 years in federal prison Tuesday for distributing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, Joshua Jay Downer was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence and pay $12,000 in restitution to four victims. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

“The defendant in this case earned every day of his sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a statement.

Downer was investigated in February 2024 following a tip that somebody was using an email service to distribute child pornography from multiple related email addresses. Law enforcement traced the email addresses to a Moscow address where Downer lived.