Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Moscow march scheduled next weekend

Organizers say People’s March and Rally is a demonstration against oppression

Anthony Kuipers
Dr. Rev. Elizabeth Stevens poses for a portrait next to the “heart sculpture” in the sanctuary room of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow. The sculpture was made by congregational member Jennifer Rod. “You gotta let your heart break because it heals back bigger and stronger,” Stevens said.
Dr. Rev. Elizabeth Stevens poses for a portrait next to the “heart sculpture” in the sanctuary room of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow. The sculpture was made by congregational member Jennifer Rod. “You gotta let your heart break because it heals back bigger and stronger,” Stevens said. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Local residents are organizing a People’s March and Rally in Moscow to coincide with similar marches across the country Jan. 18.

The march will start at 2 p.m. at City Hall and end at East City Park where there will be speakers.

The National People’s March is a demonstration to support a myriad of social and political issues that have been supported by previous Women’s March demonstrations.

Bans Off Moscow is helping organize the local march. Local Rev. Elizabeth Stevens is one of the organizers and she said the march is about fighting forms of oppression.

“Our newly elected leaders at both the state and national level have made it clear that they intend to dismantle structures that support people of color and LGBTQIA+ folks, intentions we are already seeing realized in the (Idaho State Board of Education) decision to eliminate (diversity, equity and inclusion) programming at universities,” she said in an email to the Daily News.

She also listed Social Security, Medicaid, public education, environmental protections and reproductive care as issues the march is supporting.

“We are gathering on the 18th in solidarity, to reaffirm our commitment to caring for our neighbors and working for justice,” Stevens wrote. “We find hope in community, recognizing just how many people on the Palouse share our values.”

Stevens said the march was initially planned to take place at Friendship Square but there’s been so much interest they needed a bigger gathering space.

More information can be found at map.peoplesmarch.com/events/people-s-rally-moscow-idaho.

Kuipers can be reached akuipers@dnews.com.

