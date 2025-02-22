Moscow monitoring flood zones

The City of Moscow is warning residents of the risk of flooding this weekend because of the warmer temperatures and expected rainfall.
The city is monitoring Paradise Creek, Hogg Creek and the South Fork of the Palouse River.
Officials are asking residents to clear ice and snow from storm drain lids near their homes. Sandbags are available at the city shop on 650 N. Van Buren.
Residents in need of further assistance are asked to contact the Moscow street and stormwater department at (208) 883-7097.