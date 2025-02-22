Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Moscow monitoring flood zones

Kuvaus
Kuvaus

The City of Moscow is warning residents of the risk of flooding this weekend because of the warmer temperatures and expected rainfall.

The city is monitoring Paradise Creek, Hogg Creek and the South Fork of the Palouse River.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Officials are asking residents to clear ice and snow from storm drain lids near their homes. Sandbags are available at the city shop on 650 N. Van Buren.

Residents in need of further assistance are asked to contact the Moscow street and stormwater department at (208) 883-7097.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 22
Pullman police arrest suspect in College Hill homicide
Local NewsFeb. 22
Meetings
Local NewsFeb. 22
Physicians urge Idaho to stay in WWAMI
Local NewsFeb. 22
Hantavirus death reported in Whitman County
Related
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award
Local NewsFeb. 22
Leon Panetta selected by WSU Foley Institute for annual award
reader photo: MLK essay winners
Local NewsFeb. 22
reader photo: MLK essay winners
Bill introduced to create felony crime for malicious lies
Local NewsFeb. 22
Bill introduced to create felony crime for malicious lies
Nearby History: How lentils came to Washington
Local NewsFeb. 22
Nearby History: How lentils came to Washington
Former fed workers say firings will hurt local farmers, ranchers
Local NewsFeb. 22
Former fed workers say firings will hurt local farmers, ranchers
Fundraiser created for Pullman firefighter injured in head-on collision
Local NewsFeb. 22
Fundraiser created for Pullman firefighter injured in head-on collision
Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week
Local NewsFeb. 22
Hearing for man charged with first-degree murder moved to next week
Learning goes beyond ag with Asotin FFA
Local NewsFeb. 22
Learning goes beyond ag with Asotin FFA
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy