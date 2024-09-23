UPDATED AT 3:16 P.M.:

Moscow police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing his 73-year-old father in a Washington Street apartment.

The alleged victim, Joseph Thompson, was taken by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center to be treated for multiple stab wounds. According to a Moscow Police Department news release, Joseph Thompson is in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The police identified the suspect as Dylan Thompson, the son of Joseph Thompson. Dylan Thompson was arrested Wednesday night for charges of attempted second-degree murder and burglary. He remains in Latah County Jail.

Police responded to the apartment on the 100 block of North Washington Street approximately 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after hearing a report of a stabbing.

The reporting party stated they heard a commotion in the apartment living room and saw Joseph Thompson on top of Dylan Thompson, holding him to the floor. Officers arrived on scene and took Dylan Thompson into custody.