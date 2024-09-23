Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Moscow police arrest male for attempted homicide

Police say 35-year-old man allegedly stabbed 73-year-old man at Moscow apartment

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Moscow police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing a 73-year-old man in a Washington Street apartment.

The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center to be treated for multiple stab wounds. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the police had not released his status.

The police did not identify the suspect in its Thursday morning news release about the incident, but the Latah County Jail roster shows Dylan Thompson was arrested Wednesday night for charges of assault with intent to murder and burglary.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Police responded to the apartment on the 100 block of North Washington Street at approximately 9:42 p.m. after hearing a report of a stabbing.

The reporting party stated they heard a commotion in the apartment living room and saw the 73-year-old male on top of the suspect, holding him to the floor. Officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

Police learned the alleged victim and suspect are family members.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 10
Event calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief plans retirement next year
Local NewsOct. 10
Kohberger trial scheduled to start August 2025
Local NewsOct. 10
Public records
Related
Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition
Local NewsOct. 10
Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Council OK’s new project timeline
Local NewsOct. 9
Council OK’s new project timeline
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Award-winning Ricardo Ruiz uses his poetry to tell the stories of those who chose to immigrate
Local NewsOct. 9
Award-winning Ricardo Ruiz uses his poetry to tell the stories of those who chose to immigrate
Sale of Vista could be charging home
Local NewsOct. 9
Sale of Vista could be charging home
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy