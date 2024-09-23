Moscow police arrest male for attempted homicide

Moscow police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing a 73-year-old man in a Washington Street apartment.

The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center to be treated for multiple stab wounds. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the police had not released his status.

The police did not identify the suspect in its Thursday morning news release about the incident, but the Latah County Jail roster shows Dylan Thompson was arrested Wednesday night for charges of assault with intent to murder and burglary.