Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that allegedly occurred Monday evening at Ghormley Park in Moscow.
According to an MPD news release, the victim told police they were walking home to the Wallace Residence Center on the University of Idaho campus when a vehicle pulled up next to them at 6 p.m. near Ghormley Park. The victim said a male forced them into the vehicle and assaulted them. The victim was then released and the male left the scene.
The make and model of the vehicle are unknown. No description of the suspect was provided.
This report prompted the UI to send out a Vandal Alert warning people about the alleged incident. The MPD is investigating the report and is asking people to contact the police if they have any information or if they were in the area when the incident reportedly occurred.
In the news release, the MPD addressed rumors about a “serial rapist” being in the area of the UI and Washington State University. WSU Police responded to a report of a possible assault in Pullman last month, but later announced that report was “unfounded.”
“MPD recently released a statement on our Facebook page stating we had no information that indicated there was a suspect assaulting multiple people in our area and Washington State University Police concluded that the reported October 21 assault in Pullman could not be substantiated,” the MPD stated. “At this time, MPD still does not have information which would indicate that there is a suspect who is assaulting multiple people in the area.”
The alleged Monday night incident occurred near West Park Elementary School. Principal Marianne Sletteland sent out an email Tuesday morning to parents regarding the Vandal Alert.
“Please note, we have been in contact with the Moscow Police Department and we (our WIldcats) are safe to be outside,” Sletteland wrote.
