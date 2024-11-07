Moscow receives award for financial reporting

The city of Moscow received an award commending its financial reporting.
Moscow announced Wednesday it earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. Moscow has received this award for 21 consecutive years.
The city’s financial report for the fiscal year that ended in 2023 was judged by an impartial panel.
“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” the city stated in a news release.