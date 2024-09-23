Moses Lake man accused of Colfax burglary pleads not guilty

COLFAX — Hunter Grant, 25, the Moses Lake man who’s accused of last week’s Colfax burglary, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.
Court documents say deputies were called Nov. 29 to a residence on North Cedar Street in Colfax. A neighbor told police he saw a man wearing a full face-covering mask placing a generator into his car.
The witness was able to record the license plate of the vehicle as it drove away.
Authorities searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle. Court documents show law enforcement determined a detached garage on the property was entered without permission and a generator was stolen from inside.
In cooperation with the Moses Lake Police Department, the car’s license plate number was entered into the Flock license plate recognition camera system, according to court documents.
The Moses Lake agency was notified later that afternoon the car was seen back in town. Officers located the suspected vehicle and reportedly found it belonged to Grant, according to the court documents.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. After being processed, court documents say Grant was transferred to the Whitman County Jail.
Court documents show the generator was recovered and returned to its owner.
Whitman County Judge Gary Libey agreed to reduce Grant’s bail in court, and is now being held on $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash surety.