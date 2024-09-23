New foster care ombudsman makes first budget request

BOISE — A new independent office, tasked with investigating complaints into the foster care system, is asking for more personnel funding to fill its two open positions.

The Office of Health and Social Services Ombudsman was created during the 2024 legislative session to address persistent complaints about oversight and the complaint process for people involved in Idaho’s child welfare system. Trevor Sparrow, appointed as the ombudsman by Gov. Brad Little in November, stood before the state’s budget-writing committee for the first time Wednesday.

The office was created with money out of the Department of Health and Welfare budget and was given the authority to fund three full-time employees. The office is asking the state for an additional $50,000 from the state general fund to help recruit and retain its two open positions — deputy ombudsman and executive assistant.

“As I’ve started in this position, we have adopted and utilized the United States Ombudsman Association standards for our office,” Sparrow told members of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee, “and one of those standards is having a multidisciplinary team, which could include those with legal expertise, possibly nursing expertise, social work expertise, and that’s one of the reasons for the recommendation today.”

The office’s budget request totals $518,200. The $50,000 additional for personnel was recommended by the governor’s office in his proposed budget as well.

Through SB 1380, which created the office, concerned citizens, parents that have had their children removed from custody, and foster families can file a complaint with the office. Previously, complaints were handled through the Department of Health and Welfare. Last session, a number of current and former foster families spoke about their experiences dealing with the department and the difficulty they had in resolving grievances.

Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, presented the bill to create an independent ombudsman to monitor child protective services and investigate complaints. The bill also created a misdemeanor penalty of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine for retaliating against someone who made a complaint or impeding the duties of the office.