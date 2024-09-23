New UI student housing project underway

Students and other residents passing through the University of Idaho campus have likely seen a new construction project underway on Sweet Avenue.

Construction crews have started pouring foundations and moving forward with utility work for new student and family housing.

The South Hill Apartment project, which was approved Nov. 21 by the Idaho State Board of Education, is part of a larger $163 million effort to upgrade housing on campus.

The South Hill Apartments will include 251 new beds for single graduate students and 150 new beds for family housing. It is expected to open in August 2026 and include a commons community center.