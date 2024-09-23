New UI student housing project underway

Students and other residents passing through the University of Idaho campus have likely seen a new construction project underway on Sweet Avenue.
Construction crews have started pouring foundations and moving forward with utility work for new student and family housing.
The South Hill Apartment project, which was approved Nov. 21 by the Idaho State Board of Education, is part of a larger $163 million effort to upgrade housing on campus.
The South Hill Apartments will include 251 new beds for single graduate students and 150 new beds for family housing. It is expected to open in August 2026 and include a commons community center.
The UI is pursuing this project partly because the old South Hill apartments near that site are dilapidated, university officials said. Students living in the apartments were notified last spring that while their contracts would not be renewed, they would have the opportunity to begin new contracts in available apartments.
UI spokesperson Jodi Walker informed the Daily News some of those old apartment buildings have already been demolished.
The rest of the $163 million effort includes renovations to the Wallace Residential Complex and Theophilus Tower, as well as the Elmwood Apartments.
Renovations of Theophilus Tower and Wallace Complex will be done in phases, with completion expected between August 2025 and August 2027.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.