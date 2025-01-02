No one was injured in early morning house fire in Moscow

Crews worked to contain the fire to the chimney chase. After further assessment, it was determined that the fire had extended to the adjacent bedroom and attic space. Crews were able to knock down the fire in those places. Firefighters continued to work on salvage and overhaul of the scene and the fire was contained to the chimney chase, bedroom and attic, according to the news release.

The fire is still being investigated, but the fire originated outside of the chimney chase, according to the news release.