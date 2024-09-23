Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
2. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
3. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press
6. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
7. “Creation Lake,” Rachel Kushner, Scribner
8. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
9. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books
10. “Here One Moment,” Liane Moriarty, Crown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown
2. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House
3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press
4. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster,
5. “What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World
6. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown
7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
8. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press
9. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves,” Stephen Colbert, Evie McGee Colbert, Celadon Books
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne