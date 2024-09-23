Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Northwest Bestsellers
story image illustation

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

2. “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books

3. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

4. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

6. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

7. “Creation Lake,” Rachel Kushner, Scribner

8. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

9. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “Here One Moment,” Liane Moriarty, Crown

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

2. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster,

5. “What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World

6. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

8. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press

9. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves,” Stephen Colbert, Evie McGee Colbert, Celadon Books

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Improving balance and mobility: Dance for Parkinson’s in Mos...
Related
UI student government president not clowning around
Local NewsOct. 1
UI student government president not clowning around
Firefighters put small wildland blaze Sunday near St. John
Local NewsOct. 1
Firefighters put small wildland blaze Sunday near St. John
Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres
Local NewsOct. 1
Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
Local NewsOct. 1
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Local NewsOct. 1
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics
Local NewsOct. 1
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics
Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements
Local NewsSep. 29
Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsSep. 29
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy