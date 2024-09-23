Northwest Bestsellers

10. “Here One Moment,” Liane Moriarty, Crown

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder, Crown

2. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

4. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster,

5. “What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures,” Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, One World

6. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

7. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

8. “Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous,” Gillian Anderson, Abrams Press

9. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves,” Stephen Colbert, Evie McGee Colbert, Celadon Books

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne