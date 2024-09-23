Sections
Local NewsSeptember 21, 2024

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

2. “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House

3. “The Life Impossible,” Matt Haig, Viking

4. “Here One Moment,” Liane Moriarty, Crown

5. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press

6. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

7. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

8. “Creation Lake,” Rachel Kushner, Scribner

9. “All Fours,” Miranda July, Riverhead Books

10. “By Any Other Name,”Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

2. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

5. “Lovely One: A Memoir,” Ketanji Brown Jackson, Random House

6. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

7. “Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home,” Chris La Tray, Milkweed Editions

8. “The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year,” Margaret Renkl, Spiegel & Grau

9. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

10. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner

