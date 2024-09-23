Northwest Bestsellers

10. “By Any Other Name,”Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari, Random House

2. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson, Crown

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt, Penguin Press

5. “Lovely One: A Memoir,” Ketanji Brown Jackson, Random House

6. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann, Doubleday

7. “Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home,” Chris La Tray, Milkweed Editions

8. “The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year,” Margaret Renkl, Spiegel & Grau

9. “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook,” Hampton Sides, Doubleday

10. “A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon,” Kevin Fedarko, Scribner