Now more than ever, stand firm against forces that could divide us

I’m estranged from most of my immediate family, though occasionally I get a ping from someone back home.

This latest message was especially hurtful, although it wasn’t intended to be.

This person sent me screenshots of things some family members had said about me. And while I think this messenger was trying to reconnect, sharing gossip wasn’t the right approach.

The texts they showed me centered around my sexuality. By being openly gay I was “ruining the family name” and by being married to another woman I was “flaunting” my queerness. The texts claimed that no one else in my family was gay and they “just don’t get where this was coming from.”

Before the hurt set it, I got defensive.

Family name? I’m the only Simmons. Only gay in the family? I doubt it!

I felt myself wanting to point fingers back and name the wrongs I knew about everyone back home: addictions, arrests, divorces.

I took a breath and realized responding reactively wouldn’t solve anything.

The person texting me was trying to tell me she stood by me, that she had my back. So I thanked her, and ended the conversation.

But our brief exchange left me pained.