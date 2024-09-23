NPR journalist visiting Moscow to discuss extremism

The public can begin registering for a Moscow event featuring an NPR podcaster discussing extremism in the Northwest.
Heath Druzin, host and creator of the NPR podcast “Extremely American” will give a talk on “An Inside Look at Extremism in the Northwest and How it is Shaping Our Lives and Politics” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Moscow’s 1912 Center.
The talk is sponsored by The United Church of Moscow, The Moscow Human Rights Task Force and the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman.
Druzin’s latest podcast series focused on Moscow’s Christ Church and the rise of Christian nationalism.
People can register for the event at forms.gle/41m6CkV6VeA34f819 or by emailing to ucmpresentations@gmail.com with the word “registration” in the subject line.