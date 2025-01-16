Officer: Spray tried to flee arrest

COLFAX — A Pullman Police Department officer said Jacob Spray tried to flee during his arrest for an alleged murder in town last March.

The Pullman man’s trial continued for a third day Wednesday at Whitman County Superior Court. A jury of 15 Whitman County residents heard testimonies from local law enforcement and first responders who recounted moments from the day 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray died.

Sgt. Alex Gordon relayed an interview he and other authorities conducted before apprehending 37-year-old Jacob Spray. Body camera footage presented in court shows the conversation that happened on Spray’s front porch, concluded abruptly with him backing into his residence without officer permission.

Gordon began his shift early when notified that a woman was found dead at Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman. It was there he learned the local dispatching agency, Whitcom 911, received a call from Randy Spray, Jacob Spray’s father, confessing his son committed a murder.

Officer Doug Anderson told Gordon he was in contact with the victim’s estranged husband, Spray, who agreed to meet with authorities at his apartment on Turner Drive.

Gordon testified Spray seemed intoxicated during their conversation. The shown body camera video portrayed him holding a can of beer he said was from Cougs Corner Mart, which he visited after work. Spray also said the convenience store was the only place he stopped by after his shift ended in Moscow.

In the footage, Spray expressed concern for Wilson-Spray and was confused why officers were contacting him. He asked police if she had been arrested, or was in the hospital for possibly overdosing. He also said the propane reader in her trailer was broken, and questioned if she had carbon monoxide poisoning.

His speculations were unprompted by officers, who said they were trying to locate her and get a better picture of what’s going on.